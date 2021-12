December is often dubbed the season of joy. This year, that joy feels pretty complex. For many it is mixed together with uncertainty, loss, illness or stress as the global pandemic slogs on. Abigail and Shaun Bengson are an indie-folk duo and couple who composed a musical memoir over the last year called “My Joy is Heavy.” It’s about 45 minutes of songs and storytelling exploring how they are finding joy within unhappy times. Joy, they conclude, is not the opposite of unhappiness, but can actually be found within it. Joy is a state of being that we can open to, no matter what is happening within us or around us.

DESMOND TUTU ・ 8 DAYS AGO