ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Northam orders flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Sen. Dole

By Kim Yonick
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcZux_0dJNaIyw00

(WFXR) — Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered for flags to be flown at half-staff in respect and memory of former U.S. Sen. Robert Joseph Dole.

Flags of the U.S. and the Commonwealth of Virginia will be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in Virginia.

This order will be in effect until sunset on Saturday, Dec. 11.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list

Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on [ Apple ] and [ Android ]

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Online

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through Dec. 9 in honor of WWII veteran and former Sen. Bob Dole

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Thursday, Dec. 9, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of World War II veteran and former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, who died today at age 98.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Kokomo Perspective

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of Senator Bob Dole. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse immediately until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine orders flags at half-staff on Pearl Harbor anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in the state of Ohio to be lowered to half-staff Tuesday in remembrance of the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. The declaration takes effect from midnight to midnight on Tuesday, the governor’s office said. On Friday, President Joe Biden made...
OHIO STATE
Gephardt Daily

Gov. Spencer Cox orders flags to be left lowered in honor of Sen. Bob Dole

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered that the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah be left lowered on all state facilities in continued recognition of the life and legacy of Sen. Bob Dole, who died Sunday at the age of 98.
UTAH STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Union County Firefighter

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Union County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of firefighter Tod “Cleever” Steese, of the Mifflinburg Fire Department, who died on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The commonwealth flag shall be flown...
UNION COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Wfxr News#Nexstar Media Inc
corneliustoday.com

Flags at half-staff through Saturday in honor of Sen. Bob Dole

Dec. 9. North Carolina flags are at half-staff through Saturday in honor of the late Sen. Bob Dole. The Washington National Cathedral will host his funeral Friday. A public event will also be at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall, featuring remarks and a wreath-laying ceremony. Speakers include Gen. Mark A. Milley, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Savannah Guthrie of NBC News; and actor Tom Hanks. The U.S. Army Band will also perform, according to USA Today. Dole’s casket will be escorted to Kansas Friday in time for a public memorial service at 11 am Saturday in the gymnasium at Russell High School, Dole’s alma mater. His body will go on to the Kansas Statehouse for a private ceremony and a period of lying in repose.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nonpareilonline.com

Capitol Digest: Flags at half-staff for Dole

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:. HALF-STAFF: Gov. Kim Reynolds has extended her order to fly all flags in Iowa at half-staff until midnight Saturday in honor and remembrance of Sen. Bob Dole, who represented Kansas in Congress for 35 years in the U.S. House and Senate. Dole died Sunday at age 98.
POLITICS
WFXR

Gov. Northam announces raises for public safety officers during ‘Thank You, Virginia’ tour

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — As he continued his ‘Thank You, Virginia’ tour on Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that his proposed two-year state budget will include the largest dollar investment in public safety in the Commonwealth’s history. According to a statement from the governor’s office on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Northam is proposing pay increases for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
FOX 61

Flags to be flown at half staff for Sandy Hook anniversary

CONNECTICUT, USA — Flags across the state will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the tragedy at a Newtown school, Gov. Ned Lamont announced. Tuesday marks the 9th anniversary of the shooting death of 26 people at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. On Dec....
NEWTOWN, CT
WFXR

WFXR

1K+
Followers
360
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy