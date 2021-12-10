Gov. Northam orders flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Sen. Dole

(WFXR) — Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered for flags to be flown at half-staff in respect and memory of former U.S. Sen. Robert Joseph Dole.

Flags of the U.S. and the Commonwealth of Virginia will be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in Virginia.

This order will be in effect until sunset on Saturday, Dec. 11.

