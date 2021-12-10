Protester accused of pepper spraying police is acquitted

An inmate at the Pettis County Jail who is facing more charges after an alleged incident on November 14 is due in court this week. According to a probable-cause statement, reviewing jail surveillance video, authorities say they observed a female officer open a cell, and Amber Green came out of the cell and removed the pepper spray off the body of the officer and ran toward the exit. The officer lost her radio en route to trying to stop Green. During the officer’s attempt to retrieve her pepper spray and gain control of Green, Green was seen fighting with the officer- punching the officer and banging her head on concrete walls in booking. The officer managed to get the pepper spray and had to strike Green to try to get Green to comply, which did not work. Another inmate stepped in to help the officer to gain control of Green.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO