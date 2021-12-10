ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Protester accused of pepper spraying police is acquitted

New Haven Register
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man charged with pepper spraying San Diego police officers during a heated protest last year has been acquitted of all charges. A jury on Thursday found Denzel Draughn, 29, not guilty of eight felonies: two counts of...

www.nhregister.com

New Haven Register

Two arrested following Friday night shooting in Norwalk

NORWALK— One man and one juvenile were taken into custody after a Friday night shooting left one person injured, police said. The Norwalk Police Department announced on Facebook Saturday that the two had been apprehended less than 10 minutes after the initial 911 call in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday.
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Register

Teen fled deadly domestic violence shooting to call 911, Simsbury police say

SIMSBURY — A teen escaped a home where police say two people died in a domestic violence shooting on Sunday. Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis said his department received a call around 5:20 p.m. for a reported shooting at a Woodleigh Place home in Weatogue. Davis classified the incident as a domestic violence shooting.
SIMSBURY, CT
kmmo.com

INMATE CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR ALLEGEDLY TAKING GUARD’S PEPPER SPRAY

An inmate at the Pettis County Jail who is facing more charges after an alleged incident on November 14 is due in court this week. According to a probable-cause statement, reviewing jail surveillance video, authorities say they observed a female officer open a cell, and Amber Green came out of the cell and removed the pepper spray off the body of the officer and ran toward the exit. The officer lost her radio en route to trying to stop Green. During the officer’s attempt to retrieve her pepper spray and gain control of Green, Green was seen fighting with the officer- punching the officer and banging her head on concrete walls in booking. The officer managed to get the pepper spray and had to strike Green to try to get Green to comply, which did not work. Another inmate stepped in to help the officer to gain control of Green.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WALA-TV FOX10

Jury acquits Theodore man accused of murdering toddler during potty training

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A jury on Friday found a Theodore man accused of fatally beating a toddler not guilty. The Mobile County Circuit Court jury reached the unanimous verdict in the capital murder trial of Willie Anthony Burton in the afternoon, after hearing closing arguments from both sides. Had be been convicted, Burton would have faced life in prison without possibility of parole.
THEODORE, AL
New Haven Register

Police: Second teen, 13, arrested in New Haven school threats

NEW HAVEN — Police say a second person has been arrested in connection with threats directed at city schools on Monday. Officer Scott Shumway said as part of the ongoing investigation, detectives identified a 13-year-old Conte West Hills Magnet School student as the person responsible for the threats made against the Chapel Street school on Monday.
NEW HAVEN, CT

