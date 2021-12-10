ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

EMSA van stolen from Oklahoma City hospital found at mall

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WMh7t_0dJNZAx500

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating after an EMSA van was stolen from a hospital.

On Thursday afternoon, the van was reported missing from Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Flight diverted to Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport after passenger assaults flight attendant

However, it didn’t take long for officers to find the stolen vehicle.

Oklahoma City police found it about 30 minutes later at Quail Springs Mall.

IN YOUR CORNER: Oklahoma City homeowner claims contractor won’t return after damaging home

EMSA officials say they hope to review security camera footage to see exactly what happened. Fortunately, they say it doesn’t appear that the van was damaged.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Mercy Hospital#Security Camera#Weather#Emsa#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOR

KFOR

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy