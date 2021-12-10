ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Staying Severe Weather Aware

By Jacob Dickey, Meteorologist
 4 days ago

Severe weather is possible in Central Illinois tonight. Let’s take some time to review some severe weather safety information and provide you with resources to build a severe weather safety plan. Stay weather aware and be a part of the alert process by informing your friends and family of the potential danger.

Important Links to Web Content

LINK: Latest WCIA Weather Forecast – get the latest forecast updates online and on the app 24/7
LINK: WCIA Live Streaming Online – watch live streaming newscasts and special content
LINK: WCIA 3 Severe Weather Center – get more information when severe weather threatens
LINK: 2021 Severe Weather Special – learn more about severe weather and how you can stay safe
LINK: WCIA 3 Weather Mobile App – learn how to download the WCIA 3 Weather App

What County Do You Live In?

Knowing what your county name is, being able to identify yourself on the map above and recognizing several communities in your area and the names of nearby highways is critical to being able to recognize if severe weather is threatening your home. Check the map above and identify your location, taking note of the county you live in and some of the surrounding counties nearby.

Stay Connected with the WCIA 3 Weather Team:

WCIA 3 News/Weather: Facebook , Twitter , Automatic Updates Via Twitter
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty: Facebook , Twitter
Meteorologist Jack Gerfen: Facebook , Twitter
Meteorologist Jacob Dickey: Facebook , Twitter
Amelia Henderson: Facebook , Twitter

Tornado Watch vs. Tornado Warning:

Where to Shelter During a Tornado Warning:

How to Get Weather Alerts:

Social media should never be a way to get reliable severe weather alerts instantly as they are not designed to do so. In addition, while Outdoor Warning Sirens may be something you rely on, don’t use it as your primary source for severe weather information. Instead, choose TV, Mobile App, Radio, NOAA Weather Radio, Cell Phone or more.

Know What the Storm Prediction Center Outlooks Mean:

