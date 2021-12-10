ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, PA

We Salute You: E. Ralph Woods

By Lauren Rude
 4 days ago

(WHTM) — On Friday. abc27 honors E. Ralph Woods.

Originally from Newport, Woods went on to serve in United States Air Force from 1954-1958 during the Korean Conflict.

Woods was killed in an accident in 1979.

We salute and thank Woods for his service.

