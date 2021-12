One person is in custody after a Monday domestic violence incident that brought Harrisburg police and Dauphin County crisis negotiators to a city home, authorities said. Harrisburg police said they received a report around 9:30 a.m. Monday of a domestic violence victim fleeing a home on the 1200 block of Market Street, leaving a 1-year-old and 6-month-old baby behind. Police said it was reported the suspect was still inside the home and armed with a handgun.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO