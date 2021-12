The Pittsburgh Steelers have played some truly awful football the last month. With just one win coming against the Baltimore Ravens and a handful of embarrassing losses, you would think the season was all but over for this team. However, it appears that luck is on the side of the Steelers with almost all of the wild card teams continuing to lose. Plus, the rest of the AFC North has struggled mightily down the same stretch. All this means the Steelers can STILL Punch their ticket to the playoffs if they get hot at the right time.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO