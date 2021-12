Coffee Design is proudly sponsored by Savor Brands, your boost in coffeedence through maximizing designs in packaging, sustainability and tech. 2021 has been a banner year for the Coffee Design project here at Sprudge—a global survey of the art and intentionality behind the canvas of coffee bag design. But we aren’t done yet! Here in December of 2021 we’re taking a closer look at the work of Aveley Farms Coffee, a Marlyand-based coffee company that oozes Baltimore pride, while keeping the long, proud tradition of line drawn imagery alive in coffee. This is quietly some of our favorite art of the year here at Coffee Design, but how about you explore our archives and see if you agree? There’s no wrong answers.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO