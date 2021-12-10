Local family loses home to fire

NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island family lost everything in a house fire on Saturday night. “It’s heartbreaking. It really is heartbreaking,” William Napier said. Napier was there all day, staring at his North Bellmore home covered in ashes. “You have bad memories, good memories, but they’re all good now,” Napier said. Sean Napier said his mom had set up a table and food in the garage to celebrate her birthday with a few friends on Saturday night. The next thing they knew, firefighters were arriving on scene, because the house was fully engulfed in flames. It’s still unclear how the fire started,...

BELLMORE, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO