ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Local family loses home to fire

By Diane M. Robinson drobinson@nevespublishing.com
washingtoncounty.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire at a Plum Circle residence on Monday, December 6,...

www.washingtoncounty.news

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester mother loses her home and business to fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester mother is thankful she and her two young children escaped unharmed from a serious fire late Wednesday night. However, she not only lost her home, but her livelihood as well. "It was overwhelming,” said Channelle Kimber. “It happened so fast.”. Kimber is...
ROCHESTER, NY
KXII.com

Sulphur couple seeking assistance after losing home in fire

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - On Saturday morning Jerry and Sherrie Lancaster lit a fire in their wood stove to combat the brisk morning. But the flames quickly jumped from the stove and spread to the whole house. Jerry and his ranch hands did their best to contain the fire before...
SULPHUR, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Chipley Fire Department
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford family of 10 left without home after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family was left without a home after their house caught fire Saturday. The blaze happened around 2:19 p.m. at 1423 15th Ave, according to the Rockford Fire Department. Firefighters arrived within three minutes of the call and found smoke showing from the second story of the residence. All of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q 96.1

Fire Destroys Family’s Home on Old Washburn Road in Caribou

A Caribou family, including a couple and their daughters, lost their home in a fast-moving fire over the weekend. The Caribou Fire Department responded to a call of a chimney fire at 186 Old Washburn Road at 11:43 p.m. Friday, according to Capt. Danny Raymond. The Ridenour family was alerted...
CARIBOU, ME
Q 96.1

Plaster Rock Couple Loses Home, Pets in Overnight Fire

A fire in Plaster Rock, N.B. early Saturday morning has left a man and woman without a home, and claimed the life of one of several pets. Firefighters responded to the blaze at a mobile home on Centennial Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The home was destroyed, according to Dan Bedell of the Canadian Red Cross.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Family OK, But Material Losses Significant As Fire Destroys North Bellmore Home

NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island family lost everything in a house fire on Saturday night. “It’s heartbreaking. It really is heartbreaking,” William Napier said. Napier was there all day, staring at his North Bellmore home covered in ashes. “You have bad memories, good memories, but they’re all good now,” Napier said. Sean Napier said his mom had set up a table and food in the garage to celebrate her birthday with a few friends on Saturday night. The next thing they knew, firefighters were arriving on scene, because the house was fully engulfed in flames. It’s still unclear how the fire started,...
BELLMORE, NY
Journal-News

Hamilton family displaced after Ross Avenue home catches fire

Friends and others have been helping a family that was displaced from their home by a late-Saturday blaze in the Armondale neighborhood. The fire, in the 800 block of Ross Avenue, first was reported at 11:48 p.m. as a smell of smoke outdoors, but then at 12:04 a.m. Sunday was upgraded to a house fire, with additional firefighters, dispatched. In total, three medic units and five fire suppression trucks were sent, along with a shift chief. Nobody was injured.
HAMILTON, OH
KXII.com

Gainesville family without their 4th generation home after fire

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville family will never again sleep in the house they’ve called home for over 50 years after a fire broke out Wednesday morning. Four generations of memories came burning down as the Roberts family’s three bedroom home caught on fire from an electrical problem, causing them to lose everything, even their pets.
GAINESVILLE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Electra fire victims pick up pieces after losing home

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra family is left picking up the pieces after Friday’s large fire caused complete destruction of their home. Very little is left of Vincent Vestal and Kristina Godwin’s home except the ash they stand on. Friday’s fire in Electra caused irreparable damage to the place meant to be their safe haven. […]
ELECTRA, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

Family and pet escape Schillinger Road mobile home fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Crews from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department this morning rushed to a mobile home fire on Schillinger Road South. Firefighters responded to Royal Acres Mobile Home Park around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived they noticed heavy flames from a mobile home. By around 5 a.m. the fire...
MOBILE, AL
Twin Falls Times-News

Burley home damaged by Tuesday fire, family escapes injury

BURLEY — The Burley Fire Department responded Tuesday to a housefire southeast of Burley. Firefighters were called out shortly before 5 a.m. to the home owned by Rob Hansen at 350 E. 150 S., Burley Fire Chief Shannon Tolman said. When firefighters arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming...
BURLEY, ID
cw35.com

SA STRONG: Veteran family hopes to rebuild after fire destroys home

SAN ANTONIO - A house fire has left a Marine Corps veteran and his family without a permanent place to live. It was August 19th at 4:15 p.m. when Albert Trevino started smelling the smoke. Moments later, the second floor of his home was engulfed with flames. Images Trevino and...
ACCIDENTS
Kingsport Times-News

Hampton coach's family home a total loss after Monday fire

Just a little over a week after the emotional high of reaching the state championship game with his son, Mike Lunsford suffered a tough loss off the football field. Lunsford’s home in Avery County, North Carolina, caught fire on Monday. It wasn’t a total loss at the time, but the fire reignited and burned the house to the ground early on Tuesday. Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze.
HAMPTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy