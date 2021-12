Girls’ Frontline Brings In the Cheer For Its December 7th Maintenance Update. Greetings Commanders, it’s that wonderful time of year again for Girls’ Frontline! With Christmas rolling around the corner, it’s time for the Christmas outfits to make their reappearance, along with adding in a much-requested gift of a new Story Chapter! So without further delay, let’s hop right in.

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO