SYNOPSIS – Another dry start to the morning, temperatures are in the 40s inland and closer to the coast in the middle 50s. Some patchy fog in spots as you make your way out on the roadways so be prepared for that. Another dry afternoon with partly cloudy skies, more of the same for the rest of the week but we will start to warm up. Watching for our next chance of rain over the weekend temperatures will also cool off as we head into the start of next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO