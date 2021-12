It is a big day for Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, as the new Season 1 battle pass for both games is out now, timed with the launch of the new Caldera map for Warzone. The new battle pass trailer shows off what's packed into the pass, and this includes a new Operator, Francis Lanakila, as well as new operator and weapon skins. New weapons, the Cooper Carbine assault rifle and the Gorenko anti-tank sniper rifle, are included with the battle pass as well. The trailer also highlights the new weapon blueprints, watches, charms, loot rewards, player-of-the-game intros, MVP highlights, and more. Check out the trailer below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO