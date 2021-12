Destiny 2 loadouts may soon be more than the stuff of dreams thanks to new tools available to third-party apps like the indispensable Destiny Item Manager. Bungie outlined these tools in its latest blog post after casually announcing that armor mods will be free to apply going forward, eliminating another pain point of build-crafting. Finally, your Glimmer is safe. Anyway, next week's big December 7 update will also see the release of "'free and reversible' socket actions" which third-party app makers can apparently use to create more detailed loadouts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO