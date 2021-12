Sheriff’s deputies in Lane County said tips from the public helped them locate a family who failed to return from a day trip to the mountains on Sunday. The five-person group, which included two teenagers and a six-year-old child, left Springfield Sunday morning with plans to return by 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. They told friends they planned to go somewhere around the HooDoo Ski Area, near Santiam Pass on Oregon 20, or Salt Creek Sno Park, near Willamette Pass on Oregon 58.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO