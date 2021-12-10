WATCH: Michigan health officials give update after omicron variant confirmed in state

Joe
4d ago
The man in Kent county that contacted the variant was fully vaccinated. Does that mean we shouldn’t let fully vaccinated ppl into stores bars restaurants schools and fire them from their work?
3
Michigan officials report 16,143 new COVID-19 cases, 160 deaths since Friday
Michigan health officials have confirmed 16,143 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 160 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 since Friday.
Michigan reports 47 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks
The State of Michigan reported 47 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks on Monday.
One year after first COVID-19 vaccines administered, here's where Michigan stands
One year ago Tuesday, the first COVID-19 vaccines began going into the arms of Michiganders.
Inside the ICU: Nurses say COVID patients express 'remorse'
Michigan hospitals this month hit a pandemic high when it comes to the daily number of COVID-19 patients seeking care.
Pfizer vaccine left Portage, Michigan one year ago
One year later people are lining up to get their booster shot to prevent them from falling significantly ill from COVID-19.
State to print pictures on medical marijuana registry cards
The Michigan Medical Marijuana Program (MMMP) will be printing patient/caregiver pictures on their respective registry cars starting immediately.
Lansing water and sewer rates up 187 percent since 1980
Low-income households in Michigan are struggling to pay their water bills. A recent study from the University of Michigan Water Center recommends solutions.
Michigan court won't order hospital to use deworming drug on man
The Michigan Court of Appeals won't order a hospital to use a deworming drug to treat a man who has health problems related to COVID-19.
Michigan Legislature poised to OK $841M in COVID, other aid
Michigan lawmakers are poised to approve an additional $841 million in COVID-19 and other spending, including for coronavirus testing at schools and emergency assistance to help low-income renters.
Skymint is now Michigan's top marijuana retailer
At only four years old, Skymint is growing as quick as their plants. The company is the largest operating distributor for marijuana in Michigan, and a recent acquisition is now making them Michigan's top marijuana retailer.
Who is eligible? How to get it? State answers FAQs about $400 refund checks
Michigan drivers will receive the $400 refund checks from the Catastrophic Claims Association no later than early May, according to the state.
WATCH: SOS Benson gives update on service improvements
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson gave an update Tuesday morning on service improvements made to secretary of state offices throughout the state.
Oxford school board signs off on third-party investigation into shooting
The Oxford School Board has signed off on a third-party investigation into the deadly school shooting.
Boy charged in Michigan school deaths to stay in adult jail
A Michigan judge has declined to move the 15-year-old charged with killing four students at Oxford High School out of an adult jail.
MDOC provides wellness app to help employees address mental health
The Michigan Department of Corrections has launched a customized, confidential wellness app for MDOC personnel and their families to help them address their mental health.
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Dec. 15–21)
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
Petition demands Oakland County schools go virtual due to threats
Dozens of schools in metro Detroit have received threats of violence, sending students everywhere into lockdowns.
State wants residents to help check for hemlock woolly adelgids
Hemlock woolly adelgid, tiny invasive insects that suck nutrients from hemlock trees, has already been found in five southwest Michigan counties and state officials want residents to check trees for the pests.
Sparrow healthcare workers ratify 3-year contract
Friday night, Sparrow Hospital healthcare professionals — including nurses, pharmacists and laboratory scientists — voted "overwhelmingly" to ratify their new three-year contract, effective immediately.
16-year-old studying nuclear physics at MSU
Maya Wallach is a 16-year-old prodigy studying nuclear physics at Michigan State University.
