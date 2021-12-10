ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Homeworld 3 Gets a Stunning Trailer at The Game Awards

By Jordan Maison
cinelinx.com
 6 days ago

During The Game Awards' pre-show, Gearbox revealed an impressive gameplay trailer for Homeworld 3, which is launching next year!. If you wanted to design a trailer geared specifically towards my interests, you couldn't do much better than this Homeworld 3 trailer:. "Homeworld 3 is the realization of...

www.cinelinx.com

cinelinx.com

Among Us is Coming to VR

Are you ready to play as spacebeans in virtual reality?. The news that Among Us is going to release in VR came during The Game Awards alongside a new trailer. A release date and platforms have not been announced.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Revealed

The long awaited sequel to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine has been revealed. The trailer comes thanks to The Game Awards. Unveiled at this year’s Game Awards, the world premiere reveal trailer of Space Marine 2 heralds the next installment for Captain Titus and mankind’s ultimate protectors, complete with a glimpse of brutal gameplay action. Heed the call of battle. For there is only war.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

CrossfireX resurfaces with a new trailer at The Game Awards

Now we know why CrossfireX’s Twitter profile posted something about an upcoming announcement. The expectations turned true as today’s The Game Awards event reimmersed us into another game trailer. Honestly, it looked fantastic. CrossfireX is supposed to launch on February 10 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Forspoken’s Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Square Enix has brought a new look at Forspoken – their upcoming new IP designed specifically for the PS5 – to the Game Awards. Square Enix hasn’t been shy about sharing regular updates regarding Forspoken. Given that it is a new IP, the publisher has wanted to make gamers aware of who is in this game and what it’s mostly about. Although, there’s still plenty of mystery to be had.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Gets an Explosive New Gameplay Trailer at The Game Awards 2021

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was teased late last year, but we haven’t seen all that much of the game since then. Warner Brothers and Rocksteady Studios showed up at The Game Awards this year to tease us with yet another new trailer for the game, showing little bits of gameplay footage and the characters that we’ll get to play as in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Save Paris from Annihilation in the Captivating Cinematic Trailer for ‘Steelrising’

Nacon has revealed a new cinematic trailer for their upcoming souls-like game, Steelrising, at the Game Awards. In it, we see our main character Aegis – an automaton masterpiece – reliving its past as a dancer to becoming a warrior taking up arms against the cruel and diabolical King Louis XVI and his army of automatons in this alternate version of the French Revolution.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

New Dying Light 2 Stay Human Trailer Comes for The Feels

After more than a bevy of delays, it appears Dying Light 2 Stay Human will finally come out early next year. The news came during The Game Awards and we got a new cinematic trailer to build the hype and to break your heart. Over twenty years ago in Harran,...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Rocksteady Teasing Suicide Squad Game Trailer At The Game Awards

A year following its reveal, Rocksteady Studios is finally ready to discuss more of their upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League game. With the CG trailer reveal at DC Fandome, many were excited to see a new foray into the DC universe. Featuring some fan-favorite villains as the playable characters, Rocksteady is promising a sprawling action-adventure across an open world. As the creators of the Arkham game universe for Batman, Rocksteady hopes to make good on their history. In fact, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a continuation set in the Arkham universe. Featuring four distinct playable characters including Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot. Now the time is right for another proper reveal. Rocksteady’s creative director Sefton Hill has tweeted out a teaser for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s appearance at The Game Awards.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Watch The Game Awards Live

The Game Awards are back in person this year, but you can still watch all the excitement live from home. Here’s how to watch and when to tune in!. Today’s the day! The Game Awards are back and promise a night full of awesome gaming goodness. From honoring the best of the year, to a bunch of new trailers and reveals, there’s plenty to look forward to. As always, there are a number of ways to watch the show tonight, which starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, but the easy way is to hit up the embed below:
VIDEO GAMES

