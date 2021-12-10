Homeworld 3 Gets a Stunning Trailer at The Game Awards

A year following its reveal, Rocksteady Studios is finally ready to discuss more of their upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League game. With the CG trailer reveal at DC Fandome, many were excited to see a new foray into the DC universe. Featuring some fan-favorite villains as the playable characters, Rocksteady is promising a sprawling action-adventure across an open world. As the creators of the Arkham game universe for Batman, Rocksteady hopes to make good on their history. In fact, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a continuation set in the Arkham universe. Featuring four distinct playable characters including Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot. Now the time is right for another proper reveal. Rocksteady’s creative director Sefton Hill has tweeted out a teaser for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s appearance at The Game Awards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO