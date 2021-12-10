ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Allegedly Calling Kim Kardashian Nonstop, Posts Their Loved-Up Photos Together

 4 days ago

In its Dec. 20 issue, National Enquirer claimed that West has been doing embarrassing things to get Kardashian’s attention including calling the reality TV star nonstop and posting their loved-up photos on social media from years ago.

Kanye West and Kim KardashianReuters

A source said that Kardashian is seeking the help of her mom, Kris Jenner to stop West from doing any more embarrassing things.

“Kris has had her fill of Kanye and would be glad to use all the assets at her disposal to get rid of him,” a source said.

Hazel
2d ago

I don't know either one, but if your supposed to be on medication for a mental illness, and you decide to play doctor and take yourself off medication, you should be alone. stop risking everyone involved because "you don't want to" do what's right....

Kimberly Williams
4d ago

Same scenario everytime. He was begging until she moved on now he want that old thing back.

FUCK Democrat's
4d ago

Better get a restraining order from this nut job

