PS5 restock: Argos stock live – grab a PlayStation 5 now

Even though the PS5 has been on the market for more than a year, the console remains exceedingly scarce. You've never been able to walk in a store and find one on shelves, and online stock is almost always sold out. With the holiday season upon us, demand for the PS5 will only go up as it gets added to a flurry of wishlists. It may be quite difficult to find a PS5 or PS5 Digital in time for the holidays, but it won't be impossible. To help you out, we've rounded up all of the retailer listings for the PS5 and PS5 Digital in one place. Each time a restock is announced or randomly pops up, we'll update this article.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO