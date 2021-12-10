ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 restock: Argos stock live – grab a PlayStation 5 now

By Matthew Forde
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArgos has gone live PS5 stock. Head on over to the Argos website to claim a PS5, or to find out whether your local store has stock. Online stock is coming in and out reasonably regularly but it's better to attend in person. This is the first drop from...

Comments / 0

T3.com

PS5 restock: Amazon's next big stock drop has a date, here's when

It's been a good few weeks since Amazon last put PlayStation 5 stock up for sale – but that's all set to change. A new restock date has now surfaced, meaning anyone trying to get a console before Christmas rolls around will have one final opportunity via the world's biggest retailer.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 restock tracker: Where to find a console this weekend

Getting in on a PS5 restock this time of year can be messy and frustrating, especially if you've tried a few times and still haven't gotten your hands on a console. The good news is these PS5 restocks have been increasing in frequency -- in fact, there have been multiple massive restocks over the last week, and it's likely we will see more soon. Here are a few quick tips:
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 restock: here's where to get a PlayStation 5 console this week

As 2021 begins to draw to a close, many of us are still frantically searching every nook and cranny across the web in hope of receiving the best Christmas present imaginable: a PlayStation 5. More than 12 months on and yet those damn next-gen machines are still ridiculously tricky to come by.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 restock: Sony is giving Christmas shoppers another chance to buy a PlayStation 5 today

Update 2: All PS5 stock has now sold out. It sold out ridiculously fast once again, maybe lasting just over 30 minutes with disc-only consoles available. It's not all bad news, though. BT has put up various bundles of PS5 stock for anyone that's a customer, while we're also expecting EE to follow in the coming days. To keep up with all of this, head to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch TV for Black Friday

Here’s your chance to upgrade your living room’s screen, as this 55-inch TV Black Friday deal from Best Buy brings the price of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV down to just $380, with an amazing $120 discount on its original price of $500. There’s no shortage of Black Friday TV deals that you can shop among the best Black Friday deals — but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of offers such as Best Buy’s price cut for this 55-inch TCL 4K TV, because stocks are dwindling by the minute.
SHOPPING
videogameschronicle.com

PS5 consoles are currently on sale at PlayStation Direct UK

PS5 consoles are currently in stock at PlayStation Direct in the UK. A limited quantity of consoles was made available at 10.30am on Thursday morning. Upon entry to the site, users must sign in to the PlayStation Network in order to purchase a PS5 console. UPDATE 11.03am: PS5 consoles were...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS5 Restock Latest Update: Check Stock At Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, And More

Even though the PS5 has been on the market for more than a year, the console remains exceedingly scarce. You've never been able to walk in a store and find one on shelves, and online stock is almost always sold out. With the holiday season upon us, demand for the PS5 will only go up as it gets added to a flurry of wishlists. It may be quite difficult to find a PS5 or PS5 Digital in time for the holidays, but it won't be impossible. To help you out, we've rounded up all of the retailer listings for the PS5 and PS5 Digital in one place. Each time a restock is announced or randomly pops up, we'll update this article.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Big GameStop In-Store PS5 Restock Leaked

The next GameStop PS5 restock has leaked, and it's going to be another in-store restock, which the retailer has now run a handful of times over the past few months. The retailer hasn't announced this new in-store restock of the PlayStation console, but according to a new report from a reputable source, a new in-store restock will happen on December 17, which is next Friday. Unfortunately, like the previous PS5 restocks at GameStop, this one will be restricted to bundles. In other words, there will be no option to buy just the console. You will have to pay extra for pack-ins like games, PlayStation Plus subscriptions, and other items you may or may not want.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct cancelled - where to get a console next

Update: The latest PS5 restock on the PlayStation Direct store appears to have been and gone, but it's not clear whether anyone was actually able to buy a console. From what we've experienced ourselves and seen from others online, once getting through the queue system at 10am, both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition were already shown as out of stock.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock – live: Argos restock now sold out – how to get a console

Update: The Xbox series X is now sold out at Argos. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s fastest-selling console, but despite its apparent success the next-generation games machine is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in-store.Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process have slowed the production of the newest Xbox to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on one.The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find, but the more advanced series X typically sells out within minutes...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PS5 restock now live at Very and Currys: Disc and Digital Edition bundles available

It's a busy morning if you're hoping to find a PS5 restock as both Very and Currys have a number of console bundles available to buy right now. Very is keeping things straightforward with a restock of both the PS5 console and a single bundle featuring an additional PS5 DualSense controller. Other bundles featuring Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or an extra controller and PS Plus membership are listed but were out of stock when we checked. These might pop up later, though.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PS5 Currys Restock TODAY: PlayStation Console Bundles Available to Buy

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. PS5 shares are again available to buy from Currys, with the major retailer listing a number of digital bundles as available for purchase. The latest PS5 addition to Currys went live around 8.45am today, with prices for the bundles ranging from £499 to £559. To go to the PS5 section on the Currys website click here, while click here directs you to the bundles available online.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PS5 UK Supplement Update: GAME, Argos and Amazon PlayStation 5 Stock News

With all the leading retailers looking to release another PS5 supplement before the end of the year, PlayStation Direct has one of the best opportunities to host multiple events. Sony has been busy delivering new consoles for the past month, and while more is expected from the tech giant, it...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Walmart Confirms Bad News About PS5 Restock

A variety of retailers ran PS5 restocks during Cyber Monday, including Walmart, which ran one of the largest restocks on the consumer holiday. As you would expect, the restock came and went in a flash, with the stock selling out fairly instantly. This is due to not only limited supply, but substantial demand and a healthy reseller market, which means scalpers continue to poach stock of the console and buy it in huge amounts thanks to bots. That said, the restock was significant, and as a result, many PlayStation fans retired from the hunt with a console, and this is where the bad news comes into play.
VIDEO GAMES
theaureview.com

December’s PlayStation Plus games are now live

December’s PlayStation Plus offering is as well-rounded as it is critically acclaimed; for the most part. Godfall: Challenger Edition stands as the PlayStation 5 entry for this month, while Lego DC Super Villains and Mortal Shell follow as forward compatible PlayStation 4 titles for those on next generation consoles. While it’s clear Godfall is looking to make a comeback after a lacklustre launch, variety is truly the name of the game this month.
VIDEO GAMES

