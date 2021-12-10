Alan Wake 2 Revealed, Slated for 2023 Launch

The game seems to involve more horror than the last game. In one of the more pleasantly surprising reveals of the night, Alan Wake 2 was announced at The Game Awards. Check out the announcement trailer below. With the release of Alan Wake: Remastered in October, there had been rumors...
Alan Wake 2 is officially happening and Remedy is promising a true, survival horror experience. This is an important distinction because the first Alan Wake was more akin to a psychological thriller. But in an interview with IGN, Remedy creative director Sam Lake says the team is going full-speed with the survival-horror genre and has the freedom of an “M” rating to chase this creative vision.
Remedy Entertaiment creates Alan Wake 2 on its own technology - Northlight Engine. The game is to be the prettiest title in the Finnish developer's output. Gamers have been waiting for a sequel to Alan Wake for years. Finally, it was announced at The Game Awards 2021. Sam Lake, creative director at Remedy Entertainment, stated in an interview for IGN that the upcoming game will set new benchmarks for the studio in terms of visual quality. The game is created on the studio's proprietary Northlight engine, powering such games as Quantum Break and Control.
