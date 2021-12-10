ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'Off the field, he was even more special': NFL world mourns death of Demaryius Thomas

By Jordan Cohn
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPpf1_0dJNTJOg00

With five 1,000-yard seasons, four Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl ring under his belt, former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had a football resume that spoke for itself.

And though those accomplishments are undeniably impressive, they were not the focal point of the outpouring of tributes and memories that appeared on social media following the tragic news that Thomas had passed away at age 33 .

Instead, the bulk of the current and former NFL players and members of sports media who took to social media after the news opted to reflect on his incredible character. As The Washington Post's Nick Jhabvala noted, "Off the field, he was even more special," and the reporter shared a video that shows just how much of an impact he had on the lives of those in the community around him.

The Broncos released a statement remembering his "humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile" and sending out their deepest sympathies to those who are "grieving this unimaginable loss." Two of his former Broncos quarterbacks, Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning, were also quick to share their thoughts and memories of the special person he was.

Other members of that Broncos who took the field alongside Thomas or were able to cheer him on after their playing days were over had similar things to say.

And the tributes didn't stop after the Broncos community, extending throughout the whole NFL world and featuring thoughts from some of the league's top stars and wide receivers who looked up to Thomas for both on-field and off-field greatness.

We'll leave you with one more thought, this one from ESPN senior writer Jeff Legwold who has covered the Broncos for nearly two decades, coming across a lot of players and figures within the organization... but none quite like No. 88.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Dan Quinn and Russell Wilson marriage in Denver?

With recent reports that Russell Wilson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to come to the Denver Broncos, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach becomes a viable option. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Russell Wilson could be open to waiving his no-trade clause...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Brandon Marshall
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Tyler Lockett
Person
Lance Briggs
The Spun

3 Teams Named Possible Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Washington Post#Timtebow
CBS Denver

‘Best Receiver We Ever Had’: Fans Mourn Loss Of Demaryius Thomas Before Sunday’s Broncos Game

DENVER (CBS4) – Ask Stan Solano who his favorite Denver Broncos player of the last 10 years is, and he won’t hesitate to tell you it is Demaryius Thomas. Solano, like thousands of others, went to Sunday’s game early to mourn and remember the Bronco great who died at the age of just 33. “He’s probably the best receiver we ever had,” he said. (credit: CBS) He joined others at a memorial set up by the team. “I feel really sad for him,” said Solano as he choked back tears. (credit: CBS) Kaysen Nightpipe is just 12 years old, but he is still feeling a sense...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KFH Sports Radio

Broncos honor the memory of Demaryius Thomas

Bruce takes a brief aside to mention the touching tribute to Demaryius Thomas in Denver’s missing man formation that began their game on Sunday. News and reaction from around the NFL on a Monday Sports Daily with Bruce and Jacob.
NFL
Popculture

Demaryius Thomas Mourned by Friends Eric and Jessie James Decker

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker were upset to learn the news of the death of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. Eric and Jessie each went to Instagram to pay tribute to their friend. Eric, a former NFL wide receiver, was Thomas' teammate for four seasons when they were with the Denver Broncos.
NFL
Gazette

PHOTOS: Demaryius Thomas tribute at Empower Field at Mile High

Broncos fans paid tribute to former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas at a memorial in the Ring of Fame Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, before the start of the Broncos-Lions game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Thomas died Thursday at the age of 33. He played 11 seasons in the NFL, nine with the Broncos.
NFL
CBS Denver

Von Miller Wears 88 Sticker On His Helmet To Honor Demaryius Thomas

(CBS4) – In the wake of the death of Denver Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas, people are continuing to pay tribute to a player who was respected on and off the field. Von Miller will be wearing a DT decal on his helmet tonight during Monday Night Football. #BroncosCountry @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/p20dajlNS6 — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 13, 2021 Broncos Super Bowl champion and current Los Angeles Ram Von Miller paid tribute to Thomas Monday night when he suited up for the Rams. Miller put a No 88 sticker on his helmet in honor of his former teammate. Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams has...
NFL
okcheartandsoul.com

Broncos open with 10 players on field against Lions in honor of Demaryius Thomas

The Broncos honored the late Demaryius Thomas ahead of their Week 14 game against the Lions on Sunday, but they didn’t stop there. After paying tribute to the former Pro Bowl wide receiver with a pre-game moment of silence and taking the field with No. 88 helmet decals, the team sent just 10 players to the line for the first play of Sunday’s game. Denver allowed the play clock to hit zero while recognizing Thomas’ loss, and the Lions subsequently declined the delay-of-game penalty to pay their respects.
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

48K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy