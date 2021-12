SAN DIEGO — A man in his 30s is believed to have contracted the omicron COVID-19 variant locally, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Friday. The patient tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The San Diego Epidemiology and Research for COVID Health Alliance determined it was the omicron variant through whole-genome sequencing late Thursday, making it the second documented case of the variant in the county after the first San Diego case was reported on Thursday.

