Man accused of causing house fire, attacking firefighter in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man will be charged with arson and assault after Rankin County deputies said he started a fire and attacked a firefighter Thursday night.

Deputies said they received a call around 8:30 p.m. about the fire at a home in the Dominion Lakes Subdivision off off Highway 471. They said when firefighters arrived, one was attacked by 21-year-old Theron Morris, Jr. The firefighter is expected to be okay.

According to investigators, Morris had intentionally started the fire. They said five people lived at the home. Morris and his father had minor injuries due to the fire, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies said they also responded to the home last week for a report about the suspect, but no information has been provided about the incident.

Once Morris has been released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Rankin County Jail ahead of an initial appearance in court.

