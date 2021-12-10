ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Man accused of causing house fire, attacking firefighter in Rankin County

By Thao Ta, Erika Bibbs
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bzsul_0dJNRwav00

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man will be charged with arson and assault after Rankin County deputies said he started a fire and attacked a firefighter Thursday night.

Deputies said they received a call around 8:30 p.m. about the fire at a home in the Dominion Lakes Subdivision off off Highway 471. They said when firefighters arrived, one was attacked by 21-year-old Theron Morris, Jr. The firefighter is expected to be okay.

Jackson police arrest man after 3 killed in State Street house fire

According to investigators, Morris had intentionally started the fire. They said five people lived at the home. Morris and his father had minor injuries due to the fire, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies said they also responded to the home last week for a report about the suspect, but no information has been provided about the incident.

Once Morris has been released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Rankin County Jail ahead of an initial appearance in court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man arrested for burglary at Jackson convenience store

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested after a business burglary on Tuesday morning. Police responded to Jasco Convenience Store at 1038 Woodrow Wilson Avenue regarding a business alarm. Once authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect, Anthony Bailey, was arrested. Bailey was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Reward offered for tips in 2016 Brandon cold case

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police are working to solve a cold case that happened in 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, 2016, the owner of D’s One Stop gas station on Highway 80 East was shot and killed. Police said Swaran “Sam” Singh was shot multiple times around the store’s closing time, between 10:00 p.m. […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, robbed while working on truck in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after a Hispanic man was shot and robbed by two men. The shooting happened Monday around 9:00 p.m. at a home on Otto Street at Walnut Street. Police said the victim was working on his truck in the yard when the suspects approached him. Canton Police Chief […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Mother relieved after arrest made in son’s homicide case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An arrest has been made more than a year after Austin Green’s body was found in an abandoned home. Green was reported missing from Byram in August of 2020. A month later, he was found with a gunshot wound to his head in a vacant home. Recently, Montrell Smith was arrested […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rankin County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Rankin County, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Byram man arrested after chase ends in Covington County

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man after a chase that started in Smith County and ended in Covington County. Deputies said Bryan Pickett, of Byram, was wanted for multiple thefts around the county. According to investigators, he was spotted inside a car around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14. Authorities […]
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police arrest man in connection to Copiah County homicide

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man on Monday, December 13 in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on I-55 in Copiah County. Copiah County deputies wanted Jakavilus Willis, 24, for murder, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. The shooting happened on Friday, November 26 around 11:00 p.m. Agents […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed on Elton Park Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed on Monday. The shooting happened at Midsouth Apartments on Elton Park Drive. Police said the victim, Kevin Taylor, was shot in a parking lot while inside his vehicle. Police have not released any additional information.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#House Fire#Firefighters#County Jail
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police search for woman missing for a month

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are working to locate a woman who has been missing for a month. Police said Walteria Hardy, 18, was last seen at 120 Alcorn Drive. They do not know what she was wearing at the time she disappeared. If you know her location, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Firefighters respond to fire at Legacy Church in Magee

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire was reported at Legacy Church, also known as Eastside Baptist Church, in Magee on Sunday, December 12. Magee firefighters said the fire was throughout the building when they arrived. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)-Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s office responded to a man injured after a motorcycle crash Sunday night. The crash on Monroe Road near Big Lane Road in the Boggy community. Boggy, South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments also responded to the incident, offering emergency medical care and traffic control. Deputies […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Kosciusko police arrest student for aggravated assault

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A Kosciusko student was arrested after police responded to a report of a fight at Kosciusko Junior High School. The fight between a male and female student happened on Friday, December 10. Police said the girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The male student was charged with […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Family friends react to triple homicide in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One week after a man was fatally shot at a gas station, his father and two others were shot and killed inside of their home. Jackson police were called to a shooting on Bratton Street around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 12. Upon their arrival, Jessie, James and Colleen Bullock were […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors react after Magee church damaged in fire

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Magee church that has been around since 1960s was destroyed by a fire Sunday morning. The fire happened at Legacy Church around 4:30 p.m. Neighbors said the church was one of the biggest in Magee. “It’s just sad when anything like this happens in a community, and the way times […]
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police chief addresses violent weekend during news conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two deadly back-to-back shootings this weekend in Jackson were the main talking points of the meeting. Three people were killed in a shooting on Bratton Street on Sunday, December 12. The day before, a woman was fatally shot while sitting in her car on Dalton Street. Jackson Police Chief James Davis […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Sheriff: Alabama man found dead in Mississippi jail cell

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama man jailed on a public drunkenness charge in Mississippi has been found dead in his cell. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that police in Pascagoula, Mississippi, arrested the 63-year-old man Saturday and he was found unresponsive in a cell that night. The […]
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

First Clergy Citizens Police Academy class graduates in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A graduation ceremony was held on Monday, December 13 for the first class of the Clergy Citizens Police Academy in Jackson. Jackson Police Chief James Davis said he he hopes local clergy can now become the gatekeepers of the city as crime continues to rise. Local clergy took a week-long training […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy