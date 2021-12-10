ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliott asks UK's Taylor Wimpey look for external CEO candidate after Redfern exit

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott on Friday published a letter sent to Taylor Wimpey asking the British housebuilder to find a chief executive officer from outside the organisation, after Pete Redfern resigned earlier this week.

Elliott, which in recent months has been ramping up its campaign for changes in London-listed companies, also disclosed that it was among the top five shareholders in Britain’s third-largest homebuilder.

