Utah State

Houston Happens – Rent real-life Grinch’s Cave in Utah, festive and fun holiday recipes, Real Christmas Tree trend this season, and more

By Maggie Flecknoe
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Friday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping you jumpstart your weekend and get into the holiday spirit. Starting with a real-life Grinch’s cave that you can rent out in Utah. You have to check this out!

Also, award-winning chef and recipe developer, Chadwick Boyd is serving up some recipes sure to be a hit at your holiday party!

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a tree, and more people are getting real trees! Find out more and how to pick the perfect Christmas Tree.

That and more headed your way on Houston Happens.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

