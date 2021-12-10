ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'The Silent Sea' trailer: 'Squid Game' star Gong Yoo goes on mission to moon

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LBHAM_0dJNRiTz00

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Silent Sea.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi thriller Thursday featuring Gong Yoo (Squid Game), Bae Doona (The Host) and former MBLAQ singer Lee Joon.

The preview shows Song Ji-an (Bae), an astrobiologist, join a mission to Balhae Station, a lunar base on the Moon. The crew arrives to find everyone dead and a deadly threat lying in wait.

"A deadly mission will uncover the darkest secrets of the moon," a tagline reads.

The Silent Sea is based on the short film The Sea of Tranquility by Choi Hang-yong. Choi will direct the Netflix adaptation, written by Park Eun-kyo.

The Silent Sea premieres Dec. 24.

Gong recently played the recruiter in the Netflix series Squid Game. Bae is known for the film The Host and the Netflix series Sense8 and Kingdom.

Comments / 0

Related
kpopstarz.com

ITZY to Collaborate With 'Squid Game' Star Heo Sung Tae at 2021 MAMA

ITZY is set to collaborate with "Squid Game" star Heo Sung Tae at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2021 MAMA). Fans are now curious about what kind of performance they will show. What do you think it'd be?. ITZY and 'Squid Game' Star Heo Sung Tae Team Up for...
WORLD
ComicBook

Netflix Unveils New K-Drama with Squid Games' Gong Yoo

Netflix had an unexpected juggernaut on its hands with the massive success of Squid Game, the South Korean series that followed a game of life and death, so it's no surprise to see that one of the stars from the show is set to arrive on another production from the platform. With next month seeing the arrival of The Silent Sea, a major player from Squid Game will have a starring role in this new science-fiction epic series.
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘Squid Game’ Star Park Hae-Soo to Lead Korean ‘Money Heist’ Remake

“Squid Game” star Park Hae-soo is set to star in the Korean adaptation of the popular Spanish series “Money Heist (La Casa de Papel),” Netflix announced on Tuesday. Park is set to play Andrés “Berlin” de Fonollosa, one of the drama’s main characters. The news of his casting hits as the original series approaches the conclusion of its five-year run on Dec. 3, and as the streamer revealed that Berlin is set to appear in an origin story spin-off scheduled for 2023.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gong Yoo
Person
Lee Joon
Person
Bae Doona
ComicBook

Squid Game Star Park Hae-soo Joins Adaptation Cast of Another Popular Netflix Show

Squid Game star Park Hae-soo has joined the cast of a Korean adaptation for another huge Netflix series! Squid Game has been dominating Netflix ever since it debuted earlier this Fall, and has become a whole new kind of phenomenon at this point. The series might be slipping from the top of the charts, but it's clear that the series was such a hit that fans will want to see the stars of it move on to other high profile projects. Park Hae-soo, who played Cho Sang-woo in the series, is actually joining the Korean adaptation of Money Heist.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Gong Yoo Launches Official Instagram Account Marking 20th Debut Anniversary

Management SOOP created an official Instagram account for Gong Yoo. The public last saw Gong Yoo on screen in some episodes of the 2021 Netflix hit Squid Game. Months prior, his film, Seo Bok, opposite Park Bo Gum, also dropped in theaters. Jump To. In the next few months or...
WORLD
Soompi

“The Silent Sea” Captures Suspense With New Stills Of Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, And More Completing A Mission In Space

Netflix’s highly anticipated series “The Silent Sea” has revealed new stills of its principal cast!. “The Silent Sea” is set on Earth in 2075, which has been desertified and drained of its natural resources. A special team is tasked with a secret mission on the abandoned research station on the moon, which is referred to as “the silent sea.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Netflix Series#Balhae Station
TheWrap

How ‘Squid Game’ Stars Tapped Into Worldwide ‘Rage’ at Income Inequality – and Got Americans to Embrace Subtitles

A version of this story about “Squid Game” first appeared in the special Documentary Issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. For decades, there has been a long-standing belief that foreign-language content doesn’t travel across American borders. But in the streaming era, that barrier has been coming down. Netflix has been leading the way with TV series like France’s “Lupin” and Spain’s “Money Heist,” which are among its most popular shows. And then there’s “Squid Game,” the South Korean thriller that is arguably the most surprising success story in TV history.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’ Stars Reflect on Dealing With Show’s Success: “It Was Hard to Follow”

Squid Game became Netflix’s most watched show ever within a week of its Sept. 17 launch on the streamer, with 142 million member households globally watching the dystopian South Korean series in its first four weeks. Not even the lead actors could foresee just how it would blow up — and, not surprisingly, they didn’t know how to deal with its sudden and massive success. “I lost 6 pounds in a week when it became successful,” Jung Ho-yeon, who plays Sae-byeok in her acting debut, tells THR. “I couldn’t eat — it wasn’t stress, I just didn’t know this feeling. I...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

“Star Wars: Eclipse” Game Reveal Trailer

Developers Quantic Dream are famous for games known more for being interactive movies than playable titles with acclaimed works like “Heavy Rain” and “Detroit: Become Human”. Now they’re teaming with Lucasfilm Games to bring their combined talent to bear on the “Star Wars” universe with the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Gate City

'Squid Game' celebrated at Gotham Awards

Speaking at the Gotham Awards where the Netflix show won two gongs, "Squid Game" star Jung HoYeon said she's "flustered but happy and grateful" with her newfound success. (Nov. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/36c7a6ef1ad748aeb672b17fb091accd.
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘Squid Game’ stars on major success: “I couldn’t eat”

The stars of Squid Game have spoken out about their reactions to the Netflix show’s major success. Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about how their lives have changed since Squid Game became the streaming giant’s most watched show ever within a week of release.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Squid Game stars reveal they never anticipated the show's success

The stars of Squid Game did not know the show would become as big as it did, and were unsure with how to deal with it in the immediate aftermath. After the release of Squid Game on Netflix, it became the streaming platform's most watched show ever, with 142 million member households watching it.
TV & VIDEOS
dramabeans.com

Yoo Seung-ho and Hyeri’s love is tested in new promos for When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon

A slew of new promos featuring the main cast have been released for KBS’s upcoming sageuk When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon. In this action-romance story, the upstanding government inspector Yoo Seung-ho (Memorist) has his hands full trying to enforce the king’s strict alcohol prohibition laws. Although he passed his examinations with flying colors, he’s a country bumpkin with no connections in the big city, and he doesn’t come from a prestigious family. However, he’s confident in his own abilities and puts his nose to the grind in order to rise in rank and prominence.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Squid Game Season 2 Director References Star Wars To Describe Gi-Hun's Next Dilemma

Squid Game Season 2 will feature some conflict that its creator described as something comparable to that of Star Wars. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the Netflix phenomenon's creator, made this startling Star Wars reference when exploring new possibilities for characters in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “... I would think that in...
TV SERIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for Korean Sci-Fi Series 'The Silent Sea' Set on the Moon

"We need to do what we're told, so focus on the mission." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for a mysterious Korean sci-fi series titled The Silent Sea, arriving on Netflix this month. Set in the future, when the planet suffers from a lack of food & water. Yoon Jae is a soldier for the space agency. He is selected for a team to travel to the moon. Their mission is to find a mysterious sample from an abandoned research station. During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, they try to retrieve samples from a research facility steeped in classified secrets. But one by one, they start to end up dead… "A suspenseful sci-fi mystery set on a lunar base." The title is a reference to the real Sea of Tranquility, which is 544 miles in diameter, and is also where Apollo 11 first landed in 1969. This stars Bae Doona (best known as Sonmi-451 in Cloud Atlas), Gong Yoo, Lee Joon, Kim Sun-young, Lee Mu-saeng, and Lee Sung-wook. After this trailer, I'd say this seems like Cameron's The Abyss, but on the Moon. Especially with that black abyss next to the station.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
229K+
Followers
46K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy