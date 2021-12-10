ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banjo-Kazooie Joining Nintendo Switch Online N64 Line-Up

By Joe Skrebels
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanjo-Kazooie will join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack line-up of N64 games in January. As Paper Mario joins the service today, Nintendo has announced the next retro classic to come to subscribers – Rare's 1998 3D platformer. Rare is, of course, a Microsoft studio these days,...

