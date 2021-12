Looking for the new VR games December 2021 list? We’ve got you covered with our full rundown. Christmas is nearly here and, although many of the year’s biggest VR releases are behind us, December has a handful of promising titles to put on your lists for Santa. And you better make sure you’re good if you want the long-awaited release of After The Fall as well as new takes on darts, guitar playing and piloting in VR.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO