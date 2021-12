Authorities have arrested Antonio Rufo-Sanon, 19, in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Malden 7-Eleven in November, officials said Monday. Rufo-Sanon is believed to have shot and killed Daquelle Matthews, 22, of Boston, around 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 20. When Rufo-Sanon arrived at the convenience store in a car driven by a companion, Matthews was standing outside the entrance. After the pair exchanged words, Rufo-Sanon shot Matthews before leaving in the car, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

MALDEN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO