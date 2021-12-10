D.C. Memo: American fescue plan

In the Star Tribune, Mike Hughlett reports, “Citing rising energy costs, Minnesota utility regulators Thursday slashed CenterPoint Energy’s proposed interim rate increase and also ordered the company to give its customers more time to pay special charges stemming from last winter’s mega-storm. ‘As regulators, we can’t have our heads in the sand and ignore significant [economic] constraints, particularly for the residential class,’ said Katie Sieben, chair of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC). In addition to facing whopping special charges stemming from last winter’s Texas ice storm, Minnesota consumers saw natural gas prices double this fall compared to a year ago. And gasoline prices have hit levels not seen since 2014.”
