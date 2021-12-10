ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A human rights group has called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the crackdown on dissent by Myanmar’s military rulers, alleging that the leader of the February coup in the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for widespread and systematic...

The Independent

Myanmar gems industry targeted in push for sanctions

Human rights activists are lobbying major jewelers to stop buying gems sourced in Myanmar as a way to exert pressure on Myanmar’s military leaders by limiting profits from the country’s lucrative mining industry. A report by the group Global Witness released Wednesday outlines how the army is involved in gemstone mining despite a moratorium on new licenses put in place before the military seized power on Feb. 1, ousting the government of Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi It comes as legislation is pending in the U.S. Congress, the Burma Act of 2021, which would prohibit all...
WORLD
The Independent

Amid military atrocities, Myanmar public urges gas sanctions

The young woman in Myanmar decided to speak out when she realized that money from the company she loved was now in the hands of the military leaders she hated. She worked for Total Energies, the French company that operates a gas field off Myanmar’s coast with a state-owned enterprise. But in February, the military took over Myanmar’s government and its bank accounts, including those that receive hundreds of millions of dollars each year from the Yadana gas field. As military abuses such as the murder and detention of thousands grew, the young woman joined others across Myanmar in...
WORLD
UN News Centre

Rights abuses in Myanmar ‘deepening on an unprecedented scale’ 

More than 10 months since Myanmar's military seized power, the country’s human rights situation is deepening on an unprecedented scale, the UN rights office, OHCHR, has warned. In a strongly worded statement on Friday, OHCHR said that it was “appalled by the alarming escalation of grave human rights abuses”...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Appalled by alarming escalation of rights abuses in Myanmar: UN

Geneva [Switzerland], December 11 (ANI): More than 10 months since Myanmar's military seized power, the country's human rights situation is deepening on an unprecedented scale, the UN rights office, OHCHR, has warned. OHCHR, in a statement on Friday, said that it was "appalled by the alarming escalation of grave human...
POLITICS
Person
Min Aung Hlaing
Times Daily

US journalist freed in Lebanon after call by rights groups

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese authorities freed Wednesday a freelance American journalist who was detained in Beirut last month. The release came just hours after two international human rights groups called her detention arbitrary and demanded that she be set free. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Myanmar: International rights community calls deposed leader Aung San's sentence as 'unbridled destruction of freedom'

Naypyidaw, [Myanmar], December 6 (ANI): An international rights community on Monday slammed the Myanmar court's decision to sentence democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years of imprisonment. The sentence came nearly 10 months after the Myanmar military ousted the democratically elected government in the country. "The harsh...
WORLD
Real News Network

Rights groups decry ‘farcical and corrupt’ verdict as Myanmar’s Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in prison

A Myanmar court on Monday sentenced the nation’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison on charges that human rights groups and the United Nations condemned as “politically motivated” and “corrupt.”. The verdict—under which the former leader was convicted of incitement and violating COVID-19 restrictions—came...
WORLD
BBC

Military truck rams into group of Myanmar protesters in Yangon

Several people have been injured after a military truck rammed into a crowd of protesters in Myanmar's commercial capital, Yangon. Eyewitnesses told local media that the soldiers then opened fire on some fleeing protesters, and beat others. Since February's coup, more than 1,200 people have been killed during protests and...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Voices: Dominic Raab wants to ‘rein in rights’ – the government can’t mark its own homework

Earlier this year, I started my job as chief executive of Amnesty International UK. I assumed this would mean I’d be heavily focused on international crises – and I often am. I’ve made urgent representations on behalf of desperate people stuck in Afghanistan, appealed for the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashoori and other British nationals held in Iran, talked about jailed activists in Saudi Arabia, and spoken out about the brutal treatment of protesters in Belarus.But increasingly my concern has been occupied by the systematic dismantling of human rights protections underway here at home. Overall, it’s a methodical unpicking...
POLITICS
Reuters

ICC prosecutor defends war crimes probe of Afghanistan's Taliban

THE HAGUE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Thursday denied bowing to political pressure when he decided to focus an Afghan war crimes investigation on alleged crimes by the Taliban and Islamic State Khorasan rather than by U.S. or former Afghan government troops. Prosecutor...
WORLD
The Intercept

Human Rights Groups Call on Pentagon to Reinvestigate Civilian Deaths in Yemen

“No military in the world works as hard as we do to avoid civilian casualties,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said recently. Experts say that isn’t true. “There was a time I could have said that,” Larry Lewis, who spent a decade analyzing military operations for the U.S. government under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, told The Intercept. “But that’s not what I’m seeing of late. Civilian protection is not prioritized. We’re not the best because we’re choosing not to be the best.”
MILITARY
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Russia warns of nuclear deployment in Europe amid escalating tensions over Ukraine

Russia threatened to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe on Monday, escalating its stand-off with the West over Ukraine. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, said that Moscow would turn to the weapons if Nato fails to rule out ever using them itself. The weapons have a top range of 5,000km and so could hit numerous European capitals.
POLITICS

