Steelers WR Chase Claypool on late-game mental mistake: 'I definitely do have to be better'

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool recorded a game-high eight receptions and 93 yards during his team's 36-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 on "Thursday Night Football". However, it was a pivotal mental mistake on the part of the 23-year-old that had most people talking following the near-comeback victory.

With 37 seconds left in regulation, Claypool caught a 4th-and-1 pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at the 34-yard line to keep the comeback bid alive. With no timeouts remaining, though, the clock continued to run, and instead of rushing the ball to the middle of the field to let Roethlisberger spike the ball and stop the clock, this happened.

Following the brief first-down celebration, viewers can see Steelers guard Trai Turner rushing over to try to retrieve the ball, but inadvertently bumping his teammate and jarring the ball loose, which caused an extra delay. Pittsburgh eventually got set and spiked the ball with 25 seconds left on the clock.

The Steelers are now 6-6-1 and on the outside looking in for the NFL playoffs. The Vikings are 6-7 and barely outside the postseason bubble as well.

Pittsburgh will play the Tennessee Titans in Week 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 19. Minnesota will take on the Chicago Bears in their next game at 8:15 p.m. ET on "Monday Night Football."

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Chase Claypool﻿ growing 'can't happen fast enough'

As Dan Gartland explained for SI.com, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was temporarily benched in last Thursday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings following an avoidable 15-yard penalty, but it was Claypool's actions in the closing minute of the game that generated headlines. Claypool gained a massive first down when...
Ben Roethlisberger appeared to have message for Mike Tomlin after sack

The Pittsburgh Steelers endured a frustrating first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. Ben Roethlisberger even appeared to have some words for Mike Tomlin while the team struggled. Pittsburgh went into halftime trailing Minnesota 23-0. Roethlisberger was 8-of-11 for 68 yards, but that doesn’t tell the story about...
Dennis Schroder explains why he couldn't play with LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Dennis Schroder’s one-year run with the Los Angeles Lakers last season was an unmitigated disaster. Not only did he fail to help L.A. repeat and win a second consecutive title, he alienated his teammates in a pretty jarring way. A lot of Lakers did not like playing with him – but one disliked it more than anyone else.
Chase Claypool drama proves Steelers fans owe JuJu Smith-Schuster an apology

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans are rightly mad at Chase Claypool, they could really use the veteran leadership of JuJu Smith-Schuster. No, I’m not joking. Smith-Schuster is in just his fifth year out of Southern Cal, but in that short time he’s established himself as one of the faces of the Steelers’ receiving corps, and one of the more dependable players on Pittsburgh’s roster.
Ben Roethlisberger
Steelers players received talking-to after Chase Claypool blunder

The Pittsburgh Steelers were drilled on fundamentals in a pretty embarrassing way after what happened at the end of Thursday night’s loss to Minnesota. Steelers wide receiver James Washington said Monday that coaches had a word with players about over-celebrating with a running clock late in the fourth quarter in light of Chase Claypool’s gaffe against the Vikings.
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Cam Newton News

Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Admission

Here’s a warning to the rest of the National Football League: don’t do anything to fire up Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, the Raiders gathered at midfield prior to kickoff against the Chiefs. Las Vegas’ entire team stood on the Arrowhead Stadium midfield logo.
