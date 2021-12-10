Steelers WR Chase Claypool on late-game mental mistake: 'I definitely do have to be better'

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool recorded a game-high eight receptions and 93 yards during his team's 36-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 on "Thursday Night Football". However, it was a pivotal mental mistake on the part of the 23-year-old that had most people talking following the near-comeback victory.

With 37 seconds left in regulation, Claypool caught a 4th-and-1 pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at the 34-yard line to keep the comeback bid alive. With no timeouts remaining, though, the clock continued to run, and instead of rushing the ball to the middle of the field to let Roethlisberger spike the ball and stop the clock, this happened.

Following the brief first-down celebration, viewers can see Steelers guard Trai Turner rushing over to try to retrieve the ball, but inadvertently bumping his teammate and jarring the ball loose, which caused an extra delay. Pittsburgh eventually got set and spiked the ball with 25 seconds left on the clock.

The Steelers are now 6-6-1 and on the outside looking in for the NFL playoffs. The Vikings are 6-7 and barely outside the postseason bubble as well.

Pittsburgh will play the Tennessee Titans in Week 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 19. Minnesota will take on the Chicago Bears in their next game at 8:15 p.m. ET on "Monday Night Football."