A lot of you may follow your favorite celebrities online, but be careful if you get any kind of message from the star — it’s probably not them. AARP ElderWatch Colorado tells me they have heard from several consumers who were convinced they were talking to a real star, but it turned out to be a scammer. You may have seen this on our weekly ‘Fraud Friday’ segment that airs during 11 News at Noon. KKTV is teaming up with AARP Elderwatch Colorado and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office to keep you safe from scams. This week, we are talking about Celebrity Imposter Scams.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO