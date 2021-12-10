ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Harry Styles to headline Capital One Beach Bash concert

Lake Geneva Regional News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Styles will headline Capital One Beach Bash to...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

Olivia Wilde Addresses Her Relationship With Harry Styles

In a new interview with Vogue, Olivia Wilde has opened up about her and Harry Styles’ relationship. Wilde told the publication that it’s really hard for her to bite her tongue when it comes to circulating stories about her personal relationship with the former One Directioner. The Don’t...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Harry Styles loves us back: 'It's been a privilege'

Sadly, Harry Styles’ “Love on Tour,” has come to end after a three-month run of North American shows that brought forth groundbreaking fashion moments, viral TikTok content, and a chance for Harry to connect with fans across the U.S.
ELMONT, NY
papermag.com

Olivia Wilde Is 'Happier Than Ever' With Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are still going strong. This love story started with an on-set connection — specifically, when they were working on the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling which she directs and Styles stars in. The duo seemingly went public with their relationship back in January when they showed up to a wedding for Styles’ agent at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. holding hands.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
theticker.org

Concert review: Three ‘Golden’ nights with Harry Styles

The roaring screams of a sold-out arena popped my eardrums, not once, not twice, but three times as Harry Styles took the stage, in his element as a natural-born performer. An icon in his own right, Styles has just finished the 42-show tour, selling out the American leg of the “Love on Tour” for his sophomore album, “Fine Line.” The project went double-platinum and still holds a place in the Billboard 200 to this day, two years after its release in 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange Bowl#Capital One Beach Bash
Billboard

Harry Styles Bids Farewell to His Love On Tour: ‘Goodbye for Now’

Harry Styles is saying goodbye to his Love On Tour with a heartfelt message. “Thank you for 42 special nights,” the superstar tweeted Tuesday (Nov. 30). “It’s been a privilege to play for you the last few months. To the band, the crew, and everyone working on this tour, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. The energy you brought to this one has left me feeling completely overwhelmed with joy.”
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

The Viral Harry Styles Cardigan Is Now An NFT

I’ve said it before and I will say it again: Nothing is sacred, as proven by the increasing number of things we can now call non-fungible tokens, which include everything from a photo of Britney and Madonna kissing to Hello Kitty herself. (Side note: I recently learned that, according to Sanrio, Hello Kitty is not a cat and am still recovering.) Now, joining the NFT-sphere? Harry Styles’ viral cardigan.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Pitchfork

Porches Covers Harry Styles’ “Adore You”: Listen

Porches has released a cover of Harry Styles’ Fine Line single “Adore You.” In a statement, he explained, “I thought it would be interesting to strip down ‘Adore You,’ this huge pop song, and see what happened. I feel like I was really able to get lost in it and create this kind of eerier and darker version.” Listen to Porches’ “Adore You” below (via Nylon).
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wnypapers.com

Starset to headline concert at Rapids Theater

Starset recently announced their fall 2021 U.S. demonstrations. This immersive voyage comes to Rapids Theater in Niagara Falls on Friday, for a 7 p.m. all-ages concert. Special guest opening acts include The Word Alive and All Things Good. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For more...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WTRF- 7News

Brad Paisley headlines Put-In-Bay Ohio ‘Bash On The Bay’

Country music superstar Brad Paisley will headline a two-day country music festival at Put-In-Bay Ohio. The ‘Bash On The Bay’ will feature the Zac Brown Band headlining the second day of the festival. The ‘Bash’ will take place on Wednesday, August 24 and 25, 2022 Here is the line-up for this year’s event: Wednesday, Aug. […]
MUSIC
Sandusky Register

Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Band to headline PIB concert

PUT-IN-BAY — Two of country music's biggest superstar acts, Brad Paisley and Zac Brown Band, will headline the Bash on the Bay 2022 concert event on Put-in-Bay. The two-day event takes place Aug. 24-25. "Paisley is a multi-award-winning entertainer, including Academy of Country Music Awards, Video of Year winner at...
PUT-IN-BAY, OH
WKRN

Furbaby Friday: Meet Harry Styles!

Harry Styles is a four-year-old, 60-pound, Hound / Catahoula Mix who is as adorable as his namesake!. He is a little shy when you first meet him but give him a minute or two and his sweet, cuddly, friendly nature starts to shine, and you can see in his eyes how much he adores you! He has excellent potty manners, walks right by your side when on a leash, loves puzzle toys, treats, and cuddling. He’s looking for a Home For The Holiday and he promises to love you forever when you adopt him.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy