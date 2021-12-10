"I never dared dream that big dream:” Halle Berry on directorial debut

Halle Berry is carving out a new era. The Oscar winner will work with Netflix to produce and star in multiple films for the streaming giant, according to Deadline. The new partnership comes a week after Berry's directorial debut, Bruised, debuted on Netflix. It quickly became the No. 1 movie of the week on the platform following its release. It currently stands as No. 4.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO