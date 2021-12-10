ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"I never dared dream that big dream:” Halle Berry on directorial debut

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcademy Award winner Halle Berry recently made her directorial debut...

www.cbsnews.com

People

Halle Berry to Produce, Star in Multiple Films for Netflix as Directorial Debut Bruised Hits Platform

Halle Berry is carving out a new era. The Oscar winner will work with Netflix to produce and star in multiple films for the streaming giant, according to Deadline. The new partnership comes a week after Berry's directorial debut, Bruised, debuted on Netflix. It quickly became the No. 1 movie of the week on the platform following its release. It currently stands as No. 4.
NPR

Halle Berry

Berry makes her directorial debut with Bruised on Netflix. She stars in the film as disgraced mixed martial arts fighter named Jackie Justice, who takes on MMA's newest star. Berry talks with guest interviewer Tonya Mosley about breaking ribs and continuing to shoot, being a lifelong fighter, and the lack of roles for Black women in Hollywood for much of her career.
CBS News

CBS News

