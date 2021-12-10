Gary Clark Jr. Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer Gary Clark Jr. has announced his first leg of North American tour dates for 2022.

The strings of dates will begin in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on January 28 and run into February, concluding (for now) on February 5 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. See the full list of gigs below.

Clark Jr. has also announced a number of summer dates in Europe touring with famed rock band Guns N’ Roses. Those gigs begin in Lisboa, Portugal on June 4 and conclude on July 13 in Vienna, Austria. See below for a full list of those dates below, as well.

Clark Jr.’s star has continued to rise since his first Grammy Award win in 2014. The 37-year-old Austin, Texas-born musician released his latest record, This Land, in 2019 to great recognition, including the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album in 2020. It’s rumored he has a new LP set for 2022.

Clark Jr. released his first record,

, in 2001.

In November, Clark Jr. played his last gig of the year as part of his most recent tour. The final gig took place in the Crescent City at the Fillmore New Orleans, which he noted on his Instagram page, writing, “Last one for the year tonight in New Orleans @thefillmorenola“

Check out a recent live video from Clark Jr., who is considered one of the best 6-string players in the world today, performing at Lollapalooza over the summer, covering the Beatles’ song, “Come Together.”

US TOUR DATES 2022:

Jan 28 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Jan 29 Tulsa OK Cain’s Ballroom

Jan 30 Tulsa OK Cain’s Ballroom

Jan 31 Wichita, KS Wave

Feb 02 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center For The Performing Arts

Feb 05 Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Europe 2022: All dates below with Guns N’ Roses

Jun 04 Lisboa, Portugal Passeio Maritimo

Jun 07 Seville, Spain Benito Villamerin Stadium

Jun 15 Rogaland, Norway Forus Travbane (Forus Racecourse)

Jun 18 Prague, Czech Republic Letnany Airport

Jun 20 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

Jun 23 Groningen, Netherlands Stadspark Groningen

Jun 28 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park

July 01 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 02 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 05 Glasgow, UK TRNSMT Festival (Glasgow Green)

July 08 Munich, Germany Munich Olympic Stadium

July 10 Milan, Italy San Siro Stadium

July 13 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadion Wien

Photo courtesy Guy Clark Jr.