Gary Clark Jr. Announces 2022 Tour Dates

By Jacob Uitti
 4 days ago
Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer Gary Clark Jr. has announced his first leg of North American tour dates for 2022.

The strings of dates will begin in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on January 28 and run into February, concluding (for now) on February 5 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. See the full list of gigs below.

Clark Jr. has also announced a number of summer dates in Europe touring with famed rock band Guns N’ Roses. Those gigs begin in Lisboa, Portugal on June 4 and conclude on July 13 in Vienna, Austria. See below for a full list of those dates below, as well.

Clark Jr.’s star has continued to rise since his first Grammy Award win in 2014. The 37-year-old Austin, Texas-born musician released his latest record, This Land, in 2019 to great recognition, including the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album in 2020. It’s rumored he has a new LP set for 2022.

Clark Jr. released his first record,

, in 2001.

In November, Clark Jr. played his last gig of the year as part of his most recent tour. The final gig took place in the Crescent City at the Fillmore New Orleans, which he noted on his Instagram page, writing, “Last one for the year tonight in New Orleans @thefillmorenola

Check out a recent live video from Clark Jr., who is considered one of the best 6-string players in the world today, performing at Lollapalooza over the summer, covering the Beatles’ song, “Come Together.”

US TOUR DATES 2022:

Jan 28 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Jan 29 Tulsa OK Cain’s Ballroom

Jan 30 Tulsa OK Cain’s Ballroom

Jan 31 Wichita, KS Wave

Feb 02 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center For The Performing Arts

Feb 05 Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Europe 2022: All dates below with Guns N’ Roses

Jun 04 Lisboa, Portugal Passeio Maritimo

Jun 07 Seville, Spain Benito Villamerin Stadium

Jun 15 Rogaland, Norway Forus Travbane (Forus Racecourse)

Jun 18 Prague, Czech Republic Letnany Airport

Jun 20 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

Jun 23 Groningen, Netherlands Stadspark Groningen

Jun 28 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park

July 01 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 02 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 05 Glasgow, UK TRNSMT Festival (Glasgow Green)

July 08 Munich, Germany Munich Olympic Stadium

July 10 Milan, Italy San Siro Stadium

July 13 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadion Wien

Photo courtesy Guy Clark Jr.

Comments / 0

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

Brad Pitt Reopens Miraval Studios in France After 20-Year Closure

Pink Floyd recorded The Wall there. The Cure retreated for two weeks in the studio in the south of France to record their 1987 double album Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me—writing and recording hit “Just Like Heaven” there, too. For decades, Queen, Elton John, Sting, Shirley Bassey, The Cranberries, Muse, AC/DC, and more called Miraval Studios “home” at one point before it closed its doors in the early 2000s.
MUSIC
Super Group NHC Release New Music Video For Single, “Lazy Eyes”

On Friday (December 10), the world’s newest super rock group, the Los Angeles, California-based NHC, released a new music video for their hit song, “Lazy Eyes.”. Comprised of the legendary guitarist Dave Navarro, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, NHC has been busy lately, releasing a handful of songs, and now their second major music video.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alicia Keys Releases New Double Album, ‘Keys’

On Friday (December 10), Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer Alicia Keys released her latest collection of songs, the double-album, Keys. The album is her latest release since the 2020 LP Alicia, which came after the 2016 record, Here. For Keys (born Alicia Augello Cook), the new record will likely portend more awards and live shows in 2022.
MUSIC
The Dodos Reach Their Summit with ‘Grizzly Peak’

It wasn’t long after The Dodos released their seventh album Certainty Waves in 2018, and into the next collection of music before vocalist Meric Long started experiencing the early signs of arthritis in his hand, threatening his ability to play his heavier picked guitar. Along with drummer Logan Kroeber, the pair had finally reached the sound they began honing 15 years earlier with their 2006 debut Beware of the Maniacs and felt an urgency to continue working on the new album, one that may very well be his last. Wanting to capture the essence of The Dodos—one they always wanted to sound like the inside of a guitar—before it was gone, the duo continued recording through the pandemic.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: The Band is in Cahoots Once Again

The Band/Cahoots (50th Anniversary Edition)/Capitol/UME. Having originally appeared on the heels of the Band’s first three landmark albums, their fourth effort, Cahoots, had a lot to measure up to. Naturally, that was no easy task considering the seminal standards initially recorded in the company of Bob Dylan at Woodstock and the subsequent success they attained entirely on their own. So while this, their fourth album, is sometimes seen as a less than successful attempt to keep their momentum moving forward, it still stands up all on its own. The Dylan connection remained intact courtesy of a cover of his heretofore unreleased “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” but it was songs such as the upbeat and optimistic “Life Is a Carnival” as well as a few lesser could-have-been classics— “Shoot Out in Chinatown,” “Where Do We Go From Here,” “4% Pantomime,” and “The Moon Struck One”—that allowed the album to stand on its own.
MUSIC
Gear Review: Cory Wong Signature Fender Stratocaster Guitar

Cory Wong is not your typical guitar hero, which really makes him stand out in the field of other guitarists. Wong is a Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist, podcast host, and producer based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. He has performed and recorded with a who’s who of musicians, including Jon Batiste, Dave Koz, Chris Thile, and Ben Rector.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Metallica to Stream 40th Anniversary Concert

For two nights, Metallica will celebrate its 40th anniversary with an exclusive global live streaming event. Under a new partnership with The Coda Collection, Metallica 40th Anniversary Live, a broadcast of the band’s Dec. 17 and Dec. 19 performances in their hometown of San Francisco at the Chase Center, will stream via Amazon Music and Prime Video Channels.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
American Songwriter

Jimmy Yeary Cares About the Human Experience, Releases New Single, “Angeline”

Growing up in southeast Ohio, future award-winning songwriter, Jimmy Yeary, wasn’t allowed to listen to country music. In the early years, his was a life of school, family, and church. It was during the worship hours where Yeary would sing gospel. He was raised religiously. His upbringing was strict and hard. For instance, Yeary’s mother was a fan of singer Barbara Mandrell until she heard Mandrell’s 1980 song, “Crackers,” which went: You can eat crackers in my bed anytime, baby. That was it.
MUSIC
The Wildcards Debut Single “Light On” Amid Soaring New Partnership

Singer/songwriters Ashely Gearing and Andrea Young discovered that when they play to each other’s strengths, they have a partnership that sounds unlike any other. As one half of the pair, Gearing is an artist who has been releasing music since she was eleven years old, and as Young explains, “is one of the best singers in Nashville.” As the other half of the duo, Young is a vocalist and classically trained violinist. Young has a way of “creating a journey through that instrument,” according to Gearing. Recently, these two songstresses combined their musical talents to form the country duo The Wildcards.
MUSIC
Gear Review: Acoustasonic Player Telecaster by Fender

Fender has had a lot of success with their Acoustasonic line of guitars since originally launching them back in 2010. It has been an evolutionary progression as Fender followed the Telecaster with the Stratocaster and eventually the Jazzmaster edition. The goal of the Acoustasonics is to provide you access to multiple acoustic guitar tonalities and electric guitar sounds all in one playable and portable hybrid instrument.
ELECTRONICS
American Songwriter

