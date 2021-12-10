ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogs Can Understand Up To 200 Words, New Research Says

 4 days ago

While a dog's vocabulary isn't quite as extensive as ours, a new study reveals that the average dog can respond to 89 words or phrases on a constant basis. Nearly half are orders, such as "sit" or "stay," but certain generic terms, such as "wait," and nouns, such as "treat," are also recognized.

Dogs Can Understand Up To 200 Words, New Research Says

The most intelligent pups were discovered to respond to almost 200 specific words, roughly equivalent to a two-year-old human child's vocabulary.

Obviously, a dog does not pronounce these words in the same way that a child does, but dogs do appear to respond to particular words in a predictable and consistent manner, implying that they have some level of language comprehension.

