Bitcoin Fluctuates as US Inflation Reaches Its Highest Since 1982

US November CPI was going to be the highlight heading into this week, and it did not disappoint. The headline print was 6.8% YoY vs 6.2% YoY in October, in line with expectations. This was the highest print since June 1982 when it printed 6.8%! Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, was higher as well, at 4.9% YoY vs 4.6% YoY in October. The December preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment was also released today. The 1-year inflation expectation component was 4.9%, unchanged from November. The 5-year inflation expectation component was 3%, also unchanged from November. The good news is that these numbers have not gone up. The bad news is that the Fed targets 2% inflation!

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO