Bitcoin Fluctuates as US Inflation Reaches Its Highest Since 1982

By Fredrik Vold
cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bitcoin (BTC) price rose by about 2.5% in a matter of just 10 minutes today after US inflation numbers reached 6.8% from a year ago, marking the highest increase since 1982. However, BTC's gains were short-lived. At 14:24 UTC, BTC stood at USD 49,575, up 0.9% for the...

cryptonews.com

MarketWatch

Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Even This Hydraulics Firm Takes Crypto, DeFi, NFT & Metaverse Plunge

The Korean Stock Exchange-listed South Korean hydraulics firm Sewon E&C is in the final stages of sealing a deal with a major decentralized finance (DeFi) player over proposed crypto, non-fungible token (NFT), and metaverse collaboration. The media outlet iNews24 reported that the company had agreed on a deal in principle...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

CoinMarketCap Glitch 'Sent' BTC, ETH to Billions; Affected Coinbase, Crypto.com

Major crypto data aggregator CoinMarketCap (CMC) displayed eye-popping prices for almost all digital assets on Tuesday due to a glitch, making crypto owners feel like “trillionaire[s] for a couple of hours." "The Engineering team is aware of incorrect price information appearing on [CoinMarketCap]. We are currently investigating and will...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
BUSINESS
CNN

A key inflation measure just hit its highest level on record

New York (CNN Business) — A key inflation gauge showed that US prices continued to climb in November as pandemic-era supply chain chaos and a labor shortage continues. The producer price index — which tracks the average changes in selling prices that domestic producers receive over time — rose 9.6% over the 12 months ended in November. It was the biggest jump since the data series was first calculated in November 2010, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and a larger advance than economists had expected.
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin-focused NYDIG Raises USD 1B, Golden State FTX, Bitfinex Recovers 6 BTC + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Bitcoin (BTC)-focused financial services firm NYDIG said it has completed a USD 1bn funding round that values the company at USD 7bn. The round was led by growth equity firm WestCap, with participation from prior leads Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective, as well as strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv, MassMutual, Morgan Stanley, and New York Life. The capital will be used to further develop NYDIG's institutional-grade Bitcoin platform using recent upgrades to the Bitcoin protocol with capabilities such as bitcoin and Lightning payments, asset tokenization, and smart contracts, the firm said.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Drops Below USD 48,000

Bitcoin's slide from a record high extended into a fifth week on Monday. The largest cryptocurrency fell below USD 48,000 and flirted with a breach of its closely-watched 200-day moving average, at about USD 46,720. Bloomberg's Katie Greifeld reports. The segment aired on December 13, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Is Bitcoin Still an Inflation Hedge?

Real Vision's Raoul Pal joins Maggie Lake to discuss his bets in the crytpoverse, surging U.S. inflation, and Bitcoin. The episode was live-streamed on December 10, 2021.
BUSINESS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

US consumer inflation rate highest in 39 years

WASHINGTON – Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier, as surging costs for food, energy, housing, autos and clothing left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate in 39 years. The Labor Department also reported Friday that prices rose 0.8% from October to...
BUSINESS
cityindex.co.uk

US November CPI highest since June 1982

US November CPI was going to be the highlight heading into this week, and it did not disappoint. The headline print was 6.8% YoY vs 6.2% YoY in October, in line with expectations. This was the highest print since June 1982 when it printed 6.8%! Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, was higher as well, at 4.9% YoY vs 4.6% YoY in October. The December preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment was also released today. The 1-year inflation expectation component was 4.9%, unchanged from November. The 5-year inflation expectation component was 3%, also unchanged from November. The good news is that these numbers have not gone up. The bad news is that the Fed targets 2% inflation!
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Avik Roy: Bitcoin & the U.S. Fiscal Reckoning

In this video, Avik Roy, Editor at Forbes and the President of The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, talks to John Darsie, Managing Director at SALT, and Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner at SkyBridge. They discuss Avik's latest article "Bitcoin and the U.S. Fiscal Reckoning." The video premiered...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin, Stocks Largely Unmoved as China Evergrande is Declared in Default

The price of bitcoin (BTC) and US stock futures are largely unmoved today after the expected news broke that Chinese property development giant Evergrande for the first time has failed to pay off a US dollar-denominated debt obligation. The news that Evergrande has defaulted was first reported around 09:00 UTC,...
STOCKS

