Bruno Dumont on Léa Seydoux’s Acting Precision and How France Shows the Falsification of Reality

By Joshua Encinias
thefilmstage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLéa Seydoux simultaneously adopts Commandant Van der Weyden’s facial tics from director Bruno Dumont’s P’tit Quinquin and Coincoin series in one moment and erects journalistic composure the next when questioning President Emmanuel Macron on live TV. She’s just that good in Bruno Dumont’s new film...

filminquiry.com

FRANCE: Seydoux Shines In Dumont’s Sloppy Satire

The title of writer-director Bruno Dumont’s latest film, France, is not just the name of the country in which it is primarily set but also its protagonist, a popular television journalist played by the brilliant Léa Seydoux. A woman who seems to have it all, France de Meurs hosts heated debates on her studio news program, travels to war zones to report on the conflict, and drives her son to and from school, all without even smudging her signature fuchsia lipstick. But a freak accident throws France’s perfectly curated life and career into discord, forcing her to come to terms with the superficiality of her existence. What starts as a sharp satire of contemporary news media gradually starts to buckle under the weight of everything Dumont throws at the screen, but Seydoux’s dynamite performance burns bright enough to outshine the mess piled up around her.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Bruno Dumont’s France Murkily Scrutinizes Journalistic Folly

French filmmaker Bruno Dumont is nothing if not a provocateur. His work consistently pushes boundaries, often experimenting with vastly different genres in order to toy with baked-in visual and narrative conventions. Whether he’s operating within a musical, comedy, biopic, horror or coming-of-age film, Dumont’s gaze is always exacting and undeterred, highlighting the oft-ugly (and never easily digestible) intricacies of humanity. Perhaps this is why his films are generally so divisive, and undoubtedly why his latest, the newsroom satire France, will have its equal share of detractors. Though the film is a logical addition to Dumont’s existing filmography—with an emphasis on the hideous reality of war, yet not without humor—it is nonetheless hindered by its enigmatic aura, never quite elucidating the basis for its satirical lens.
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

Back to One, Episode 182: Léa Seydoux

Acting, actor, Back to One, Bruno Dumont, France, Lea Seydoux, Podcast. Léa Seydoux was a talented young French actor when she reached planet-wide stardom with her incredible performance in Blue Is The Warmest Color (she even shared the Palme d’Or at Cannes, which had never been awarded to actors before). Since then she has invaded Hollywood, starring in James Bond movies and Wes Anderson films, but also continuing to turn in exceptional performances for international directors like Yorgos Lanthimos, Arnaud Desplechin, Ildikó Enyedi, and, for her latest film, France, Bruno Dumont. In this episode, she talks about the “sweet craziness” of working with Dumont, the importance of learning the “language” of the director, why their differences of approach are actual what appeals to her, how cinema saved her life, and much more.
CELEBRITIES
worldofreel.com

‘France’: Bruno Dumont’s Nihilism Strikes Gold [Capsule]

Bruno Dumont’s darkly satirical ”France” received the first major boos of Cannes 2021. I dug it. A nihilistic portrayal of humanity through the eyes of a clinically depressed TV journalist. A Lynchian score by composer Christophe seems so out of place, but it only adds to the dramatic ambiguity of Dumont’s vision (his best since 2015’s “Li’l Quinquin”). The moral of this movie seems to be that life is shit. [B+]
MOVIES
#Tv News#Tv Series#Acting Precision And#Nyff
Comments / 0

Community Policy