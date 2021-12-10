Bruno Dumont on Léa Seydoux’s Acting Precision and How France Shows the Falsification of Reality

The title of writer-director Bruno Dumont’s latest film, France, is not just the name of the country in which it is primarily set but also its protagonist, a popular television journalist played by the brilliant Léa Seydoux. A woman who seems to have it all, France de Meurs hosts heated debates on her studio news program, travels to war zones to report on the conflict, and drives her son to and from school, all without even smudging her signature fuchsia lipstick. But a freak accident throws France’s perfectly curated life and career into discord, forcing her to come to terms with the superficiality of her existence. What starts as a sharp satire of contemporary news media gradually starts to buckle under the weight of everything Dumont throws at the screen, but Seydoux’s dynamite performance burns bright enough to outshine the mess piled up around her.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO