Today I’m given the task of reviewing the new Batgirls ongoing from DC Comics, written by Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad, and a series whose creation is long overdue. I think it’s important (for me at least) to start this off by saying I’ve been a massive fan of these characters for a very, very long time. When I was a teenager, ’90s DC (Batman books in particular) was a huge part of my free time, and no characters really managed to grab me quite like Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown did. Why that is is quite frankly a deeply personal story for another day, and also not why I’m here. I am here to tell you if this latest outing of these fan favorites hits the mark. Let’s get into it.

COMICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO