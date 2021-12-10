Video: Hisuian Voltorb Stop-Motion Animated Short

Discover the origins of stop-motion animation! Mubi has unveiled a new trailer for the peculiar stop-motion animated short film from Chile titled Los Huesos, or The Bones. We wrote about this once before, when the teaser trailer debuted just before the film's premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Mubi will now be launching The Bones, which runs 14 minutes in total, streaming online this December. Ari Aster executive produced the Chilean short The Bones, a playfully eerie, fictitious account of the first stop-motion animated film. "Shot on a 16mm Bolex, the short is a fictitious account of the world's first stop-motion animated film. Dated 1901 and [then] excavated in 2021 as Chile drafts a new Constitution, the footage documents a ritual performed by a girl who appears to use human corpses. Emerging in the ritual are Diego Portales and Jaime Guzmán, central figures in the construction of authoritarian and oligarchic Chile." It features music by Tim Fain, a Philip Glass collaborator and exquisite violinist. This looks super creepy! Yet also quite fascinating.
Comments / 0