Public Safety

Tema police clash with a gang of two robbers, kill one

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Police in Tema last Monday, December 6, 2021, shot dead one suspected armed robber, while the other accomplice escaped during a shootout. Police explain in a statement dated Thursday, December 9, 2021, that the Golf City Police Motorbike Patrol team were deployed to...

