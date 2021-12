Cleveland, Ohio -- Give the Guardians points for optimism. With MLB’s lockout about to enter its third week, the Guardians announced Tuesday that single-game tickets for their spring training schedu,le will go on sale Saturday at noon ET and 10 a.m. MST. The Guardians are scheduled to open their spring season on Feb. 26 against the Reds at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO