ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

One dead in crash that left vehicle in Lake Tuscaloosa

By Austin Franklin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyWNl_0dJNKgT400

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A person died in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning that left one vehicle submerged in Lake Tuscaloosa.

According to Holly Whigham with Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue, the crash happened off Holly Springs Road on Hwy 43 N.

Center Point grandmother, granddaughter remembered after weekend house fire

Whigham added a dive team was on the scene. No word on the condition of the other driver.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Accidents
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Accidents
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Jefferson County coroner searching for family of 3 deceased men

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the families of three dead elderly men. (Left) Kenneth Wayne, 81, of Hoover, was a resident at the Diversicare of Riverchase under the care of Compassus Hospice when he passed away of natural causes around 2:30 p.m. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Accident#Wiat
CBS 42

3 men injured following Birmingham shootout

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three men injured Monday afternoon. The shooting took place in the 8700 block of 2nd Court North. BPD says the incident was isolated amongst the three individuals. They were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information has been […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Sheriff: Alabama man found dead in Mississippi jail cell

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama man jailed on a public drunkenness charge in Mississippi has been found dead in his cell. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that police in Pascagoula, Mississippi, arrested the 63-year-old man Saturday and he was found unresponsive in a cell that night. The […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy