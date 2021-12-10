One dead in crash that left vehicle in Lake Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A person died in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning that left one vehicle submerged in Lake Tuscaloosa.
According to Holly Whigham with Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue, the crash happened off Holly Springs Road on Hwy 43 N.
Whigham added a dive team was on the scene. No word on the condition of the other driver.
