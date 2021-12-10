ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find out if you are on the naughty or nice list this year

By Paola Cepeda
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — With Christmas weeks away, it’s time to find out who has been naughty and who has been nice.

The North Pole government’s Department of Christmas Affairs has released its 2021 Naughty & Nice List.

USPS is accepting letters to Santa

The Department of Christmas Affairs, acknowledges that 2021 has been particularly stressful for many people – which may have applied downward pressure to many people’s aggregate Naughty/Nice rating, and could potentially have caused what would otherwise have been a positive score to drop below the N/N divider.

Those who disagree with their ranking can submit evidence that of their good behavior through the Department of Christmas Affair’s website.

On the website, you can also send over your gift request to the North Pole.

To find out what list you are on this year, click here .

