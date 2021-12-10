Bad posture? Find out how it impacts your health

Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate the body's sleep-wake cycle, a.k.a. the circadian rhythm. Its levels increase at night, when it puts the body into a winding-down state that's conducive to sleep. Our bodies produce it naturally, but some people take a melatonin supplement to help with insomnia or jet lag. But is it safe to take every day? Here's what taking melatonin every day does to your body, according to science. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO