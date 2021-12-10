ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Bad posture? Find out how it impacts your health

By Dan Mannarino
pix11.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow many hours a day do you spend sitting? Whether it’s on the couch...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

EatThis

Health Habits That Are Aging Your Body

Many of us spend a lot of money every year on trying to prevent aging. But some of the most effective, science-backed ways to stay young cost little or nothing—and can even save you money. It just involves dropping some health habits you may not even realize are aging your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
FITNESS
LiveScience

How does sleep affect weight loss?

Does sleep affect weight loss? It's an important question, especially If you are dieting and exercising in a bid to shed some pounds. Good sleep is just as vital as moving and fueling our bodies, as it gives us time to rest and reset. Professionals say that we should be...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Therapist#Television
KTEN.com

Keeping Your Head High: 4 Common Posture Problems (And How to Fix Them)

Originally Posted On: https://complextime.com/keeping-your-head-high-4-common-posture-problems-and-how-to-fix-them/. Lower back pain is the leading cause worldwide of years lived with disability (YLDs). One common cause of lower back pain is posture problems. Many of us tend to neglect our posture, leading to back problems and pain. Thankfully, there are tips you can follow and...
FITNESS
alabamanews.net

An Epidemic of Loneliness is Bad for Your Health

Boston Globe Reporter and Author Billy Baker was assigned a story on the link between loneliness and health issues in men. In his new book, We Need to Hangout, Baker details the startling findings he learned concerning lost friendships in adulthood and the debilitating impact it is having on people around the globe.
MENTAL HEALTH
barbend.com

How to Find Your Ideal Exercise Frequency

Exercise frequency has been and will continue to be an oft-debated topic in strength sports. How often you work out or how many times a week you hit your legs — AKA, your exercise frequency — is a very important part of navigating your workout program. The truth is, there’s no single gold standard when you account for other workout parameters like intensity, volume, and the fact that everyone who picks up a barbell is different.
WORKOUTS
Newsday

How to maximize your 'health span'

We’re living longer on average, but the number of years we’re healthy hasn’t kept up. This lagging "health span" translates into more time living with serious illness and disabilities at the end of our lives. This can have significant repercussions for our retirements. Some of us will have our working...
HEALTH
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

What Taking Melatonin Every Day Does To Your Body

Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate the body's sleep-wake cycle, a.k.a. the circadian rhythm. Its levels increase at night, when it puts the body into a winding-down state that's conducive to sleep. Our bodies produce it naturally, but some people take a melatonin supplement to help with insomnia or jet lag. But is it safe to take every day? Here's what taking melatonin every day does to your body, according to science. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

2 Supplements That Double Weight Loss

Taking the two supplements lead to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. Calcium supplementation combined with vitamin D can help weight loss, research finds. Taking the two supplements led to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. One study...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

4 Worst Drinking Habits for a Lean Body, Say Nutritionists

The worst drinks for a lean body are those that are easy to make habitual to the point where you consume them nearly every day, maybe even multiple times a day, and don't even realize you're doing it. They are the drinks that don't feel heavy in your hand or thick and creamy in your mouth nor are they filling when they finally reach your stomach.
FITNESS
Real Simple

Does Drinking Coffee Really Dehydrate You? We Asked Dietitians

According to the National Coffee Association, 62 percent of Americans drink coffee daily, with the average coffee drinker consuming more than three cups each day. If you tend to spend more time sipping coffee instead of water throughout the day, you might be asking the question: Does coffee dehydrate you?
FOOD & DRINKS
wnky.com

Health News – How to break bad habits

We all have bad habits, and some of those less desirable tendencies may come out more often during the busy holidays. Experts say there’s a key to break the bad habit cycle.
HEALTH
pix11.com

Tips to manage holiday stress

The holiday season is in full swing and for many it’s a time of joy. But the holidays can also leave you feeling overwhelmed with financial pressures, planning, traveling and other personal demands. This is also a time of year when we feel the loss of those who are no longer with us.
MENTAL HEALTH
mchenrychamber.com

When Should I Go to Physical Therapy

If you are having issues with your ability to move, limitations or injuries that are keeping you from playing sports or working out, need modifications to your exercise routine to meet your individual situation, or have pain that is keeping you from the life you love, Physical Therapy care is what you may need to help get your health back on track.
FITNESS
Healthline

What’s Your ‘Holiday Personality’ Type? Here’s How to Find Out

Americans are 5 times more likely to say their level of stress increases rather than decreases during the holidays. Knowing your “holiday personality” can help you navigate the holiday season. Taking this quick holiday personality assessment can prompt self-reflection about the holidays and help you determine what your...
HEALTH
RunnersWorld

Should You Exercise More As You Age? New Research Says ‘Yes’

New research published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that humans evolved to maintain a high degree of activity as we age. Some people think they need to rest more as they get older, but the opposite is actually true: running, strength training, yoga, hiking, and swimming are among activities that are ideal for seniors.
WORKOUTS

