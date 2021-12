Coming up with unique winter styles can be intimidating, but with a few key pieces to elevate the warmth of your wardrobe you won’t have to sacrifice your style to the cold. As the temperatures in D.C. continue to dip, it can be hard to curate the same exciting fits you did at the beginning of the semester but we’ve outlined the essential, and trendy, winter staples you can stock your closet with this season. Although the winters in D.C. are mild compared to more northern cities, being prepared for the change in weather will make your seasonal transition simple.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO