Pokemon Go Is Getting A New Postcard Book Feature

A new Mega Evolution has come to Pokemon Go. Today marks the beginning of the Season of Heritage, a brand new multi-month "season" that kicks off a new storyline in Pokemon Go, this time focused on a strange door that seems to have ties with the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus game. Pokemon Go also kicked off the month with a brand new Mega Evolution, with Mega Steelix now available to battle in raids between now and December 23rd. In the main series games, Mega Steelix boasts an impressive Defense stat, making it a pain to face with physical attacks. While that's not quite the case in Pokemon Go due to the lack of a Defense/Special Defense separation, Mega Steelix still boasts an impressive HP stat that will turn any Mega Raid into a marathon. Players will need to bring the right Pokemon if they want to bring down Mega Steelix with a relatively modest number of players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO