Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,312 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 789,225. 845 of those new cases were children 18 and younger. 948 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 249 in the ICU and 123 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate now sits at 8.56%. The Governor also announced 44 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 10,987. 84 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO