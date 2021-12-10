ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump accuses former ally Netanyahu of disloyalty: ‘F— him’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Maureen Breslin
 4 days ago

Former President Trump used profanity to criticize the former ally for his congratulatory message to President Biden in the wake of the 2020 election results, according to an Axios report.

The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
